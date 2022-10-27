Shriya Saran Exudes Ethnic Wear Goals in Light Pink, Embroidered Lehenga

Actress Shriya Saran never fails to impress us with her on-fleek acting chops and quintessential fashion choices. The South Indian diva, who has got viewers hooked with her powerful acting in Drishyam, is currently gearing up for the film’s sequel. The actress is on a promotional spree for her next, Drishyam 2. However, even being on her toes has not stopped the social media buff in her to drop snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on Instagram. And honestly, we aren’t complaining.

Wishing her fans and followers a Happy Diwali, Shriya shared some adorable pictures on the Gram, decked up in pure ethnic bliss. The Drishyam actress set the perfect mood for Diwali, donning a heavily embroidered light pink lehenga having a unique leaf cut-out blouse. She carried the attire with the utmost grace, draping a silver-bordered dupatta over her shoulder, designed with shimmery sequins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)



The 40-year-old seemed to be ageing like fine wine, exuding serenity at its best. Shriya basked in the soft pink glow, sporting minimal makeup and accessories, letting her wavy tresses open. A dash of bright pink lipstick and stone-encrusted hoop earrings were enough to complete her princess-like avatar. The actress struck some coy poses for her clicks, captivating fans with her beautiful doe eyes and beaming smile.

Top showsha video

The moment Shriya’s photos surfaced on the Internet, fans flocked to the comment section, gushing at her. “Looking gorgeous. Beauty on fire” complimented one user. “Shriya is like a wine,” noted another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya will be reprising her role as Nandini for Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 brings back Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. However, this time, we also have actor Akshaye Khanna, who will dive into the facts by reopening the long-closed murder case. Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here