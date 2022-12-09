Shriya Saran Looks Ravishing In Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set, See Pics

Actress Shriya Saran is one of the prominent faces of the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. She made her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam. Since her first project, she has won the hearts of her fans. Later, she also worked in popular movies like Nuvve Nuvve, Awarapan, Sivaji: The Boss, Manam and Mission Istanbul. Shriya is a true diva. From her acting skills to fashion statements, she is always on point. Recently, the actress has once again left her fans spellbound with her amazing fashion sense.

In the photos, the Manam actress can be seen decked up in a multi-coloured printed co-ord set. She wore a sleeveless crop top with a thigh-high slit long skirt. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and stylish brown-coloured high heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Replying to her pictures, several fans penned some beautiful comments. One user commented, “You need to stop or take a break Shriyaaa too pretty my god, and it’s like you are getting even better.” While another user wrote: “ Very nice,” one other wrote: “ Beautiful”.

On the work front, Shriya was recently seen in the Hindi language crime thriller film Drishyam 2. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. The movie was a huge box office success and became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022, and one of the highest domestic net-grossing Hindi films.

Next, she will be seen in the Telugu and Hindi language musical film Music School, directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. Apart from this, she also has Kabzaa in her pipeline.

Shriya is also currently enjoying her motherhood. The actress often shares pictures with her family on social media.

