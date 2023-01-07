Shriya Saran Looks Stunning In This Dazzling Off-Shoulder Lehenga

Shriya Saran is a noted face in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. The actress recently turned muse for a clothing label and left fans gushing over pictures from her photoshoot for the brand. On Friday, January 7, Shriya shared a string of pictures of herself rocking an off-shoulder gown by Aza Fashions on Instagram.

In the photos, Shriya Saran looked stunning as she struck multiple poses for the lens in the statement lehenga. In terms of her makeup, the Drishyam 2 star opted for a dewy look with nude makeup, which complemented her outfit well. And, she tied her hair in a mid-parted ponytail. Shriya rounded off her ensemble with silver dangler earrings.

Check out Shriya Saran’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Upon seeing the photos, one of the social media users gushed, “Cute,” while another called Shriya’s look “Beautiful”. A third user remarked, “Super glamorous and gorgeous.”

A few days ago, the actress shared another set of pictures, which caught a lot of eyeballs on social media. In the photos, she donned an ethereal floral lehenga, featuring mirror work, by the same fashion label. The 40-year-old actress looked ravishing as she flaunted her toned physique in the custom lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

On the work front, Shriya Saran has been entertaining the masses for the last two decades. She was recently seen in the crime thriller Drishyam 2. The movie was a smashing hit at the box office. It also went on to become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Directed by Abishek Pathak, it featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta in prominent roles. The film marked the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

Up next, Shriya will be seen in director R Chandru’s period action film Kabzaa. The upcoming film stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. Its plot will reportedly revolve around the life of a gangster in India’s pre-independence era.

