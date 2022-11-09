Shriya Saran Raises Temperatures in Steamy Television Commercial

Actress Shriya Saran has given a phenomenal performance in the Ajay Devgan-starrer Drishyam. Shriya is currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2 and has proven her acting prowess through her expressive eyes and on-fleek gestures. Shriya’s stardom seems to be skyrocketing with each passing day. Besides acting in films, the 40-year-old also takes part in several television commercials. Recently, Shriya was featured in a water geyser advertisement that has taken the Internet by storm.

The actress dropped the short TVC on her Instagram handle, promoting the Venus Splash Pro water geyser. She wrote, “Shoot can be really exhausting – the retakes, the cuts, the high voltage performance! When you have to deliver with the same intensity for days on stretch, you really need to get rejuvenated after each day’s demanding shoot; so that you can be at your best the next day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)



“The way I deal with this challenge is quite simple. I recently upgraded to a Venus Splash Pro Water Heater; it gives me the most refreshing bath that words cannot describe. It gives 10% more hot water which means I can enjoy extra-long showers,” added Shriya before sharing some other features of the water geyser.

The short video clip opens with Shriya taking off her silk-white bathrobe and flashing a smile at the camera. The Tollywood beauty enters the shower closet and turns on the shower. Her expressions indicate she is enjoying the hot water bath, playing with the water droplets, and twirling her hands in joy, in the steamy atmosphere.

Shriya’s expressions and subtle charm has won the hearts of her admirers in no time. Fans were unable to take their eyes off the actress in the video and proved it in the comments. “Always dashing hot & sensual” commented one user. “Now Winter weather is changing to a summer day,” exclaimed another. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Shriya will be reprising her character Nandini in the upcoming Drishyam sequel. She is paired with Ajay Devgan. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars the previous stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Actor Akshaye Khanna is the only new addition to the film. Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here