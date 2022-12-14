Shriya Saran Reveals Why She Chose Not To Disclose Her Pregnancy, Says 'Was Scared If People Will...'

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev, a Russian Tennis Player, welcomed their daughter Radha on January 10, last year. Back then, the actress had not disclosed that she was pregnant on social media. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, the actress spilled some beans about why she did not announce her pregnancy on social media.

While interacting with the portal, Shriya mentioned that she wanted to spend the first few months with her daughter and not be concerned about the physical changes that she underwent post-pregnancy. She said, “I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it my own time and spend time with myself and have those 6 months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child.”

The actress was also worried that if she disclosed her pregnancy then she would not get work. “I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work,” she added.

Shriya is currently basking in the success of Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the superhit film Drishyam. The second installment of the film, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, hit the silver screen this year on November 14. Besides Shriya, the suspense thriller film also features Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant. Drishyam is a gripping tale about a family that is threatened by an ongoing investigation. Vijay Salgoankar, played by Ajay Devgn, does everything in his power to protect his family.

For the unversed, Drishyam 1 and 2 are remakes of Malayalam hits of the same titles.

