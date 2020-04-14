Shriya Saran Shares Her Experience About Husband Having Covid-19 Like Symptoms

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran currently in Barcelona opened up about her husband Andrei Koscheev showing symptoms of COVID-19 and how they have been witnessing the spread of the deadly virus while living in Spain which has reported third-highest number of cases.

In an interview with The Times of India, the Drishyam actress shared her experience about life under lockdown in Spain and said she was missing home and India.

“I’ve been in lockdown for nearly a month now in Barcelona. It's surreal how drastically things changed around me ever since COVID-19 first hit us,” she said.

She added “life changed within weeks” for them and everyone around. On March 13, the couple stepped out to celebrate their anniversary. However, the restaurant they made a reservation at, was shut and Spain was under lockdown.

“From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable,” she revealed.

Another wave of shock hit them when Shriya’s husband Andrei began to develop COVID-19 symptoms – dry cough and fever.

“We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here, the doctors told us. So, we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home,” she said.

The couple decided to sleep in different rooms and take proper medication. Andrei has recovered now. To keep her mind stress-free, the Shivaji star is keeping herself busy with yoga, meditation, cooking, reading and watching movies. She revealed that everyday people step out in their balconies at 8 pm to clap and sing together for about 10 minutes.







Shriya is missing home and her parents amid the current situation. “My mum has shared some of her recipes and I’ve learnt to make them. But now I’m running out of spices and garam masala, so I’m worried that I won’t be able to eat desi food soon,” she said.







She also spoke in length about the situation of those in need. “Thousands have lost their jobs, many are stranded alone in hostels, away from their loved ones and several people don’t have a roof over their heads,” Shriya added.

Follow @News18Movies for more