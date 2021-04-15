Shriya Saran Shares Throwback Pic from Wedding Album with Husband Andrei Koscheev

Southern beauty Shriya Saran has left an indelible mark in Hindi cinema as well. Known for her mesmerising performances in Bollywood movies like Drishyam, Mission Istaanbul, and Awarapan, the actress left the entire nation gaping with the news of her marriage in the year 2018.

The actress married Andrei Koscheev, an established tennis player and an entrepreneur. He runs a chain of restaurants that serve organic food. In 2015, he even won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award.

Recently, Shriya won hearts with her quirky birthday wish for husband Andrei. She picked a happy memory from her wedding album and shared it on Instagram. Wishing the hubby she blesses him to always keep his wife happy.

The picture from her wedding album shows her all decked up as a traditional bride. With garlands around their necks, the couple is seen sharing the heartiest laugh together.

As Shriya has always kept her private life under wraps, it was last year that the actress opened up in an interview with the Times of India.

While talking about how she met her husband Andrei, she revealed that she met him for the first time in the Maldives. She further said that she is blessed to have a supportive partner. “I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else,” the actress added. She seemed head over heels in love with him as she said, “He’s really proud of me and my work. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’m loving every minute that I spend with him."

Now, Shriya seems quite open to sharing glimpses of her life on social media as her Instagram feed reveals all. Last month, she uploaded a video along with a photo of dancing with her husband.

The couple looked amazing putting a scintillating smile on the faces.

