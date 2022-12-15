Shriya Saran Sizzles In Off-Shoulder Pastel Pink Dress, See Pics

Actress Shriya Saran is a popular face in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. She is also an active social media user. The actress often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life on the platform to stay connected with her fans. The Manam actress has once again surprised her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, Shriya shared some pictures with her Instagram family, which made her fans go gaga.

In the photos, Shriya can be seen decked up in a pastel pink off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and chose to leave her hair open with soft curls. She complimented her dress with silver-coloured lace-up heels.

The actress captioned her post, “Absolutely love this dress, it’s stunning.”

Several fans penned comments, praising the dive. One user commented, “Vey Very Nice”. While another user commented, “ Excellent”. One user also wrote, “You are awesome”.

Recently, the actress shared another couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, she is seen in a black co-ord set. She wore a sleeveless crop top with shots, which she teamed up with a black chiffon jacket with floral detailing. The 40-year-old actress looked stunning.

Fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Shriya has been in the entertainment industry for the last two decades. She was recently seen in the Hindi language crime thriller film Drishyam 2. It became a huge success and the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. The movie is directed by Abishek Pathak and also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

She will next be seen in director R Chandru’s upcoming period action film Kabzaa. The movie features Upendra and Sudeepa as the main leads. The film reportedly gives a glimpse into the life of a gangster, in India’s pre-independence era till the 1980s.

