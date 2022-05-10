Shriya Saran Stuns in Black Monokini, Treats Fans to Adorable Glimpses from Family Vacay; See Pics

Actress Shriya Saran who has been treating her fans to pictures from her mesmerising family getaway seems to be on a photo-sharing spree. The Drishyam actress who has given travel cravings to fans with her vacay pics took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a couple of stylish photos as she chilled by the sea.

In the snaps, we see the actress chilling by the sea on a beach in Goa, as she enjoys the moment. The first pic sees Shriya flaunting her curvaceous body, as she rests on a boat, and smilingly poses for the memorable click. Next we see a joyous Shriya while she plays in the beach water splashing it all over. Another capture sees Shriya as she is all smiles while her daughter sits on her back and takes a ride, Shriya smiles ear to ear as she is enjoying the goa vacation with her family. She even clicked some selfies with her little one and captured the precious moments with the lens. The last snap is a family picture, as it sees Shriya with her spouse Andrei Koscheevwhile she holds her baby in her lap. It seems like they all are having a memorable time during the outing.

Taking to the caption, Shriya Saran summarized the holiday with a quote from Bhagavad Gita.

She wrote, “Love laughter and happiness. To love without condition, to talk without intention, to give without reason, care without expectation, that’s the spirit of true love. hagvan’s Geeta .@andreikoscheev. Photographed by Radha’s nanny , Divya didi ! Thank you my love."

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the lovely family.

While one fan wrote, “So cute ❤️🙌," another commented, “Awwww." A third comment reads, “Always love."

For the unversed, Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev welcomed their daughter in 2020. Saran introduced her daughter Radha to the world on October 11. On January 10, 2022, Shriya and Andrei’s daughter, Radha turned one and mommy penned a beautiful note for her daughter that she backed with a series of pictures and videos of Radha’s growing days.

