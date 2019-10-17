Shriya Saran to Mahhi Vij, Celebs Soak in Festive Fervour for Karwa Chauth 2019

As October 17 is being celebrated as Karwa Chauth, the married Hindu women are all excited to deck up to observe fast for the well-being and long life of their husband. The wives are all excited to keep the fasts, where they get to apply henna on their hands, do puja in the morning, take sargi before the day starts. After observing fast throughout the day, they finally break their fast after looking at the moon.

A number of Indian celebs are already excited for the day, and took to social media to share their happiness and celebration. Actress Shriya Saran, who was spotted in the movie Drishyam, shared lovely pictures with her husband, celebrating the day. She posted, “Happy karva chauth to everyone from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom! @Sithara_kudige you make stunning blouses.”

Actress Mahhi Vij, who is busy soaking in the happiness of being a mother, also posted videos from her pre-karwa chauth mehendi fun.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh Goyal also shared glimpses from her karwa chauth puja. She wrote, “Wishing all my lovely ladies a very Happy Karwachauth. Sharing glimpse of my Pooja . #karwachauth #withfamily”

Comedian Bharti Singh will also be celebrating her 2nd karwa chauth. She posted a story, wishing karwa chauth to lovely ladies, while showing off her engagement ring.

Web series actress and The Accidental Prime Minister fame Aahana Kumra also took to Instagram to share her wishes. She wrote, “Happy karwa chaut to all who are celebrating today! I miss being home through all the festivities! Have fun putting menhdi and eating matthi which I'm craving right now!! I mean I know you're fasting but I always wait for Mom to finish her Pooja for Papa and then I eat all the matthis!! Love to all the ladies!!”

Other celebs to share the karwa chauth wishes are:

