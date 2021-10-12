Shriya Saran Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Andrei Koscheev; See Adorable Video

Actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed that they have become parents for the first time. Saran, who tied the knot with Koscheev in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, their first child together.

Sharing a video of their little munchkin, Shriya wrote how she and Koscheev had the “most beautiful quarantine". “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever… To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God,” the 39-year-old actor, known for films like “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Awarapan” and “Drishyam”, wrote alongside the video with Koshcheev and their baby.

Shriya Saran, one of the most popular actresses down South, married Andrei Koscheev, a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur based in Barcelona, in 2018. The couple moved to Barcelona and spent the past few years in the Spanish city amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. She moved back to India in August. In an interview to Times of India, Shriya spilled the beans on her love story with Koscheev.

“God has been kind and I’m blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He’s really proud of me and my work. Whenever I’m stressed or worried about what I’m doing, he always tries to calm me down. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’m loving every minute that I spend with him," the actress said.

