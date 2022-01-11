Shriya Saran's Daughter Turns 1, Actor Posts Adorable Pictures, Videos

Drishyam actor Shriya Saran remains active on social media and shares cute moments of her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha. The actor loves spending quality time with her family. Recently, the apple of Shriya’s eye, Radha, turned 1, and the actor posted a slew of snaps and short videos celebrating the occasion.

Shriya wrote in the caption that her daughter turned 1 today, adding that Radha was born last year at 7:40. The actor thanked her parents and the rest of the family for showering their love on Radha.

She thanked her friends for organising the baby shower. According to some of her friends, Radha resembles Andrei, while the rest say that she has similarities with Shriya. Shriya concluded the post praying that Radha makes friends everywhere and gets love from the universe. She also prayed for luck and happiness in her daughter’s life.

The actor has also posted a couple of beach photos with her husband and daughter next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Андрей Кощеев (@andreikoscheev)

A child taking his or her first steps is one of the fulfilling moments for any parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Андрей Кощеев (@andreikoscheev)

In a reel that Shriya shared, Radha is taking her first steps with the help of her father. Radha feels so overjoyed as she steps in the water. People showered lots of heart reactions and admired how confident Radha looks while walking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.