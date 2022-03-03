Shriya Saran's Husband Andrei Koscheev Undergoes Hernia Surgery. Actor Shares Note

Actor Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev underwent hernia surgery recently, she said in a post on Instagram. The actor also revealed that Andrei was unable to lift their daughter Radha for two months. Shriya uploaded a series of pictures with Andrei from the hospital. In the first photo, Andrei was seen in his post-surgery room wearing the patient’s gown. As he held his phone, he smiled for the camera.

As the pair kissed, smiled, and laughed, Shriya Saran took selfies. In the photos, Shriya can be seen dressed in a lavender embroidered suit. Shriya also thanked Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan’s wife, for helping them.

Shriya Saran wrote in the caption, “Thank you @theapollohospitals HYD for taking such good care of @andreikoscheev Andrei had Hernia and he could not lift Radha for about two months. Now all that is in the past. Thanks to doctor Rajneesh reddy. @apollo_24x7 @apollopharmacy thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela for helping us!."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya and Andrei married in Udaipur in 2018 after dating for several years. Several celebs, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal, were present at the wedding. Shriya informed last year that the couple had a baby girl, who was nine months old in October.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 criminal thriller Drishyam. Drishyam was the remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam-language film of the same name, directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

The Drishyam 2 star cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta, in addition to Shriya. The next instalment in the Drishyam franchise will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will also feature Shriya. The much-anticipated film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will hit theatres on March 25. Along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran play pivotal roles in RRR. Last year, Shriya also completed two decades in the acting industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.