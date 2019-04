Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Michael Corsale Announces Their Breakup, Shares Emotional Post

Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have… https://t.co/8KYFwxXgOa — Michael Corsale (@MichaelCorsale) April 26, 2019

Shruti Haasan and her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale have parted ways. Corsale announced their breakup on Twitter, saying that Shruti will always be her "best mate."Sharing a goofy picture of them, Corsale tweeted, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have..."Haasan and Corsale dated for a couple of years and even rang in Christmas 2018 and the New Year together in the US. In fact, rumours were rife that the marriage was on the cards for the two.Shruti, on the other hand, neither divulged any detail about the break-up nor confirmed it. Her latest updates on her social media accounts were about a musical night she was participating in.In a recent interview, the actress hinted at her future plans. She told that marriage was not on her cards. "The ramifications of marriage are different for me and other women. I am not getting married, and I have never been in a hurry to get married. I will enter wedlock whenever I feel like it. Right now, I am not even thinking about it. No relationship determines that you need to get married at a certain time," she shared.