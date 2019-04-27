Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Michael Corsale Announces Their Breakup, Shares Emotional Post

Shruti Haasan and her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale have parted ways.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Michael Corsale Announces Their Breakup, Shares Emotional Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Shruti Haasan and her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale have parted ways. Corsale announced their breakup on Twitter, saying that Shruti will always be her "best mate."

Sharing a goofy picture of them, Corsale tweeted, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have..."






Haasan and Corsale dated for a couple of years and even rang in Christmas 2018 and the New Year together in the US. In fact, rumours were rife that the marriage was on the cards for the two.

Shruti, on the other hand, neither divulged any detail about the break-up nor confirmed it. Her latest updates on her social media accounts were about a musical night she was participating in.

In a recent interview, the actress hinted at her future plans. She told that marriage was not on her cards. "The ramifications of marriage are different for me and other women. I am not getting married, and I have never been in a hurry to get married. I will enter wedlock whenever I feel like it. Right now, I am not even thinking about it. No relationship determines that you need to get married at a certain time," she shared.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram