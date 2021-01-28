In Pic: Shruti Haasan Celebrates 35th Birthday in Style, Calls It 'Best Phase' of Her Life

Actress Shruti Haasan has thanked her fans and well-wishers for all the lovely birthday greetings and blessings that they showered on her as she turned 35 today. Shruti shared a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a black dress and donning a crown with lots of balloons in the background.

Sharing the photo, Shruti wrote, "Filled with gratitude and joy!!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey... I've grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special. Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved."

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has been painting the town red with a ‘mystery man’ over the past few days. With the duo being spotted wearing masks, not much information is available on the guy, who is being addressed by the paparazzi as her ‘boyfriend.’

During a ‘True or False’ session on Instagram, Shruti Haasan was asked if she had a boyfriend. The actress wrote ‘true’, before writing an ‘I guess’ and adding a tongue-in-cheek emoji for fun. Shruti had been in a relationship with Britain-based actor Michael Corsale for a few years, even making appearances with him along with her father, veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan. However, the couple parted ways in 2019, after which she had deleted her pictures with him on Instagram.