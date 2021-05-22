Shruti Haasan Converts Her Sauna at Home into Dubbing Studio, See Pic

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has come into existence, people across the fields have been forced to bring major changes in their lives and the way they work. But there are a few industries like cinema that vastly work on collaborations and it’s difficult to pull off a project in isolation. Still, many actors and directors are trying to find alternatives to their working style during this lockdown period. On Friday, actress Shruti Haasan also gave her fans a glimpse of her makeshift dubbing studio.

Shruti took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in which she can be seen singing into a mic while she holds a laptop in her hands at her home. She appeared pretty in a grey T-shirt and a pair of sweatpants.

Along with the photo, the actress wrote that she has converted her sauna into a dubbing room so that she can continue working from her home. She also encouraged her fans to stay positive during these trying times and advised them to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

The 35-year-old is also a part of a music band and works as a vocalist, giving her voice to many songs. She has sung in various films as well, for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi film industries.

Shruti is best known for her films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, and Race Gurram. She was last seen in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab and is now waiting for the release of her Tamil film, Laabam, which is directed by late filmmaker SP Jananathan. She will also be seen in the prestigious project, Salaar, opposite Prabhas. The pan-India film will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

