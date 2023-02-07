Shruti Haasan is an exceptional actress and has definitely taken after her legendary father Kamal Hassan. Her diverse filmography consists of gems like D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Srimanthudu, Balupu and Yevadu to name a few. Apart from being a stellar actress, Shruti is also an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated through stunning pictures and videos. Following that trajectory, the actress shared a throwback picture and wrote about the hard times that she faced in 2012.

On Monday, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of herself exuding a goth vibe in dark shade of lipstick, messy hair and intense eyes. She wrote in the caption, “This picture is from 2012 it was not a great year for me personally and little did I know things were going to change for me professionally..I look back at that version of me and I so wish I could go back in time and give her a giant hug and show her where she would eventually end up. I want to tell her that people will always talk and that there is a strong breeze of fakery constantly in the air and that the instinct was right and strength is vulnerability!"

She further added, “But what gives me from my yesterdays for my tomorrows is that there is pain in the fire that always burning in me - always looking for something ahead of me - something to learn from something to see something to dream for. It’s silent it’s violent and it’s true also #gothpapa vibes in secret have now come out."

Reacting to the picture, one of Shruti’s friends wrote, “Loved you then and love you now darling! I cherish you!" Another friend wrote, “Goth papa supremacy(with white heart emoji)". A fan wrote, “Gothic for life(with black heart emoji)" Someone else commented, “Goth papa with magical eyes!!" Another one stated, “I have always found hope through you!"

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan would be seen in Salaar. It will be the first time Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel work together. She was most recently seen in Waltair Veerayya, a movie starring Chiranjeevi that has been hailed as a box office hit. Along with Salaar, she is working on an international project called The Eye, a dark psychological thriller with a 1980s setting, the Greek-British production.

