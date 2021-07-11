Shruti Haasan Feeds Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika Fried Chicken in Hilarious Video

Shruti Haasan has a very active social media presence where she shares glimpses of her work and personal life. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share how she and her boyfriend, artist Shantanu Hazarika spend their time.

In the hilarious Reel, Shruti and Shantanu can be seen gorging on fried chicken. She can also be seen feeding chicken to him. In the video, Shruti asked if she should open a YouTube channel where she will post videos of herself eating.

“Those who eat together stay together. this is a normal evening with free food. oh and we also love fried chicken #foodmood," she captioned the video.

Shruti, who has expressed her love for food on social media before, recently shared a video where she made white chocolate as her cheat meal. “White chocolate weekend. i forgot to shoot vanilla extract and a pinch of salt — CHEAT WEEKEND MODE ON (sic)," she captioned the video.

Shruti made her relationship with the Mumbai-based artist earlier this year, after he attended her birthday party and was clicked with her multiple times. She previously shared a picture stating that she was spending the lockdown with him. “Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art," she wrote.

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab and is now waiting for the release of her Tamil film, Laabam, which is directed by late filmmaker SP Jananathan. She will also be seen in the prestigious project, Salaar, opposite Prabhas. The pan-India film will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

