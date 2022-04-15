Shruti Haasan Gives Epic Reply to Netizen who Asked her Lip's Size During Recent AMA Session

Celebrities getting trolled is not a new story, but when a celebrity gives it back to cyberbullies, it grabs all the attention. Something similar happened with multitalented Shruti Haasan. Shruti recently did an “Ask Me Anything” session with her Instagram family, and amidst all the curious questions from her fans, the actress received a completely invalid and inappropriate question.

The troll asked her, “What is your lip size?” Seeing a person trying to body shame her, the actress was quick to give a befitting reply to the cyberbully. In her own sassy and classy style, Shruti said, “Will there also be lip size?”

Well, this isn’t the first time that the actress has been trolled. Shruti has been body-shamed and called fat by netizens earlier too. Now, we all are aware of Shruti’s love for gothic fashion. And she keeps the caliber of carrying it well. And honestly, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea to nail the gothic style. But once in an interview, Shruti revealed that she was called “chudail (witch)” for wearing black lipstick.

Also, in a completely different incident, the actress was body shamed. While addressing the serious issue, Shruti in another interview said that “it hurts” to listen to all this as she was going through some health issues at that time. The actress added that she needs some “silence and self-introspection” to be herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti is currently busy shooting three projects that include the much-anticipated Salaar with Prabhas, and Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi.

