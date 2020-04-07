Shruti Haasan Hums Far From Perfect Whisper Amid Isolation, Watch Video

Actress Shruti Haasan does not seem to leave a moment blue despite staying home alone during the lockdown. On Monday, she shared with her fans a video wherein she is seen crooning a self-penned tune. We saw the Luck actress, sitting in a dim-lit setup and hair pulled back with a few strands falling carelessly on her face.

Shruti penned a note for her admirers while treating them with ‘something far from perfect’.

“We are imperfect in an imperfect time. I like that the world gets quieter sooner these days. The silence we share in loneliness is so important for all of us. I’ve been finding it really hard to write something new, I’ve been finding it hard To express which has scared me. I really wanted to sing a half song In whispers. I really wanted to share my music with all of you in whichever form it took. I hope everyone is well and home and safe and calm(sic.),” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Shruti has kept her fans on Instagram engaged with her culinary skills put to display. She is quite active on social media lately and we are glad to see how she is dishing out the creativity in cooking.

The actress posted her own version of Gluten and dairy-free cookie ice cream sandwich.

Dropping a fun video, she generously posted a recipe that reads, “Almond butter - 1 cup butter- 1 tablespoon -1 sugar - 1 cup. Salt - 1/2 teaspoon. Baking soda -1 teaspoon, dark - 1 bar broken up. Bake in oven at 180 c for 12 minutes. Once cooled. Add ice cream of your choice. Place in freezer in cellophane for a couple of hours”.

The post became a favourite among fans including Sophie Choudry who commented, “Will you be my quarantine pls?”

Meanwhile, Shruti told Mumbai Mirror that her family is isolating in different houses. She said, “I am used to being by myself. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make”.

