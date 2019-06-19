Shruti Haasan Joins USA Network's Jason Bourne-universe Series Treadstone
Actor Shruti Haasan has boarded the cast of USA Network's upcoming series Treadstone, which will be based in the Jason Bourne universe. The studio had ordered a pilot for the series in April this year and later greenlit the project in August, reported Deadline.
Haasan, 33, joins Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith in the show, which recently started production in Budapest. She will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin.
Ben Smith, a producer of the 'Bourne' franchise, has co-created the series with Tim Kring.
Apart from Haasan, actors Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston and Tess Haubrich have also boarded the cast.
The show will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by actor Matt Damon in four films.
The covert program uses behaviour modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.
The first season of the series will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.
The pilot episode will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and he will also executive produce the series alongside Kring, Ben Smith, Jeffrey Weiner, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Justin Levy.
