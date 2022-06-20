Shruti Haasan Kick-starts Gopichand Malineni’s Next With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Putting all rumours to rest, Shruti Haasan gave a nod to Gopichand Malineni next with Nandamuri Balakrishna in November last year. Now, she has started shooting for the film. The director has shared a photo with the actress and it has been captioned as “Most talented n favourite Shruti Haasan on sets of NBK107.”

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie. It was last year, when the production house welcomed Shruti Haasan onboard. The new pic from the sets of the film has left fans eager and excited.

Check out the post here:



Fans have filled the comments section with reactions and said that they can’t wait for the movie.

In November 2021, the official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared a photo of Shruti Haasan and welcomed her in a grand way. Sharing the photo, the production house tweeted, “Team NBK107 welcomes the highly talented and gorgeous Shruti Haasan on board to play the leading lady opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu.”

Check out the post here:



Reports suggest that Shruti Haasan is charging Rs 2.5 crore for the film. This is Shruti Haasan’s third film with Gopichand Malineni. They had earlier worked in Krack and Balupu. This is Shruti Haasan’s first film with Telugu cinema legend Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The story of the film has been written by Gopichand Malineni. S Thaman is composing the music for the film. Other details about the film are yet to be disclosed.

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prabhas’ Salaar, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

