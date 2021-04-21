Shruti Haasan Lambasts Celebs Holidaying During Pandemic

The new Bollywood trend of celebs flying outside the country for holiday during pandemic is drawing flak on social media. With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being the latest ones to join the long list, people are disapproving of how celebs are being insensitive and irresponsible on their part.

Talking about the same, actor Shruti Haasan put forth her striking views in an interview with The Quint. When asked how she feels celebs flashing their pictures vacationing on the beaches of Maldives and Goa during the distressing time, Shruti replied that she isn’t one to ‘judge others’, but she thought it is ‘insensitive’.

Furthermore, she suggested that gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know, instead of throwing your comfort in people’s faces.

She opened up that a few months back, people thought of her as the ‘psycho lady’ for being stressed about the pandemic, while others were beginning to return to normalcy. She said that many people even planned on chilling together before new lockdowns were put into effect.

Shruti further revealed that even if she has to continuously shuttle between Chennai and Hyderbad, the actress never let her guard down even when the first wave of coronavirus subsided. She also added about being extremely responsible and careful. “I never forgot that we are still in a pandemic. I was always on the edge about it and I don’t think many people appreciated it,” the actress continued.

Shruti revealed that she often gets tested for Covid-19 while moving to other states for work to make sure she is not a risk to others.

The actress was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and started this year with Ravi Teja-starrer Krack, which was a blockbuster hit. She is also working on Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

