Shruti Haasan 'Living in Colour' on Beach Vacay, Here are More Stylish Pics of the Actress

[caption id="attachment_3137858" align="alignnone" width="263"]

Shruti Haasan posted this photo of herself posing in the water and wrote, "LIVING IN COLOUR #forafewdaysonly PS- sorry I stole your lungi @ryanivanstephen."[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137861" align="alignnone" width="263"]

Shruti posted this photo on Tuesday as a sneak peek into her beach holiday.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137879" align="alignnone" ]

Shruti posted photos in printed tropic co-ords and pulled goofy poses.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137888" align="alignnone" ]

"Sun bunny says hello," she posted alongwith the photos.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137897" align="alignnone" ]

While the latest photos show Shruti in more colourful clothes, the actress is more often seen in a grunge look like in this picture.[/caption]