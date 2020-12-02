News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Shruti Haasan 'Living in Colour' on Beach Vacay, Here are More Stylish Pics of the Actress

Shruti Haasan 'Living in Colour' on Beach Vacay, Here are More Stylish Pics of the Actress

Shruti Haasan posted a series of photos and videos from her beach break, wearing colourful outfits.

[caption id="attachment_3137858" align="alignnone" width="263"]

Shruti Haasan posted this photo of herself posing in the water and wrote, "LIVING IN COLOUR #forafewdaysonly PS- sorry I stole your lungi @ryanivanstephen."[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137861" align="alignnone" width="263"]

Shruti posted this photo on Tuesday as a sneak peek into her beach holiday.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137879" align="alignnone" ]

Shruti posted photos in printed tropic co-ords and pulled goofy poses.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137888" align="alignnone" ]

"Sun bunny says hello," she posted alongwith the photos.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3137897" align="alignnone" ]

While the latest photos show Shruti in more colourful clothes, the actress is more often seen in a grunge look like in this picture.[/caption]


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...