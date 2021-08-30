Shruti Haasan Looks Unrecognisable in Throwback Pictures from Modelling Days

Shruti Haasan is in a nostalgic state of mind. On Sunday, the actress went on a trip down the memory lane and scurried through her days of teenage, all over again. She soon came back with a blast from the past and her fans can't stop drooling over it. The pictures are from her first-ever modelling photoshoot and you may need to take a second look at it to know if it's really her. In one of the pictures, Shruti, as stunning as ever, can be seen posing in a white top and an intense look. In another picture, the actress is all smiles in her flowing blue ensemble with the sprawling sea in the backdrop. She thinks she looks a bit like a star, but we think she is all in for it.

Shruti accompanied the post with an adorable caption reminiscing about the way she was grown through the years. “I’ve always loved working and growing, even sideways.”

Shruti’s Instagram profile is replete with nostalgia and flashbacks. She often keeps revisiting the dust-clad albums and treats her fans with instances from her earlier days. A week back, Shruti laughed out loud at her own dressing sense. She posed for a photoshoot in a black pair of slacks and a black tank top, but matched it with a pink tutu skirt. “What was I thinking,” wondered the actress in the caption.

Okay, here's another. Shruti went 12 years back to the time when she made her singing debut. These pictures are from her first singing gig on stage. The actress looks like an absolute rockstar as her backstage dancers surround her. She wrote that even though she had no idea what she was getting into, now when she looks back, she feels extremely grateful that things worked out the way they did.

Shruti, daughter of South superstar Kamal Haasan, has acted in films such as Race Gurram, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back among others. She was last seen in Pink’s Telugu remake Vakeel Saab.

