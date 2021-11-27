Shruti Haasan Meets Sister Akshara, Boyfriend Amid Dad Kamal Haasan's Covid Treatment; See Pics

Shruti Haasan is ushering in the weekend with her “favourite humans". They are none other than Shruti’s sister Akshara and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Seems like the sisters are catching up to spend some quality time together. Shruti gave a generous preview of all the fun she and her squad is having on Instagram. The actress-singer accompanied her post with a few goofy clicks, which pretty much sums up all their craziness. Shruti, Akshara and Santanu decide to befriend the camera with some of their mad and quirky expressions. Take a look:

No that’s not it. Akshara has posted something interesting on her Instagram timeline. A video of herself and Shruti shows them vibing to Tesher and Jason Derulo’s viral track Jalebi baby. Clearly, the “Jalebi babies” impress with their at-home entertainment.

Shruti and Akshara’s father, Kamal Haasan was diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks after he celebrated his 67th birthday. Shruti shared a health update about the veteran star on Twitter recently. “Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health 🙏 He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 24, 2021

The actor-politician, who will be next seen in the much-awaited film Indian 2, turned a year older on November 7. On the occasion, Shruti, in a nostalgic mood, shared a rare photograph from her childhood.

Shruti and Akshara are Kamal Haasan’s daughters with his former wife, actress Sarika.

Earlier, Shruti marked Akshara’s birthday with a heartwarming note that read, “Happy birthday, Akshara Haasan… You are the Sun, you are the diamond, and you are my darling. I am so excited for all that you have in store for us and I am so glad I get to be your Akka.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.