CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#EknathShinde
Home » News » Movies » Shruti Haasan On Dating Santanu Hazarika: 'I'm Very Thankful That He Is In My Life'
1-MIN READ

Shruti Haasan On Dating Santanu Hazarika: 'I'm Very Thankful That He Is In My Life'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 09:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Shruti Haasan poses with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

Shruti Haasan poses with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

Actress Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika with whom, she said, she has a common connection through art.

Actress Shruti Haasan has been dating Santanu Hazarika for a few years now. The actress calls Santanu her “best friend” and says that she is “thankful” that he is in her life.

In a new interview, Shruti opened up about datin Santanu. “Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life,” Shruti told Pinkvilla.

She further added, “But I honestly think it would be much more annoying for him than for me. I am very thankful for the fact that he is in my life, and I am extremely proud of him. So it is what it is now.”

Earlier, during a chat show The Love Laugh Live Show with Mandira Bedi, Shruti spoke about why she didn’t want to hide her relationship with Santanu anymore. “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don’t know but I think its important to respect your environment and the people in it,” Shruti had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 20, 2022, 09:37 IST
last updated:July 20, 2022, 09:37 IST