Shruti Haasan On Nepotism: The Doors Of Industry Opened Up For Me Simply Because Of My Surname

Actor Shruti Haasan opened up about raging debate on nepotism in the film industry that sparked off after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress admitted in a recemt interview that she got the opportunity to star in a film due to her parents, veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

Talking to Cinema Express, Shruti said, “The doors of the film industry opened for me simply because of my surname. It would be criminal to deny that. But over the years, I learned that things are different in Tamil and Telugu cinema when compared to Bollywood.”

Elaborating her statement further, Shruti added, “I made my debut alongside a star like Suriya in Tamil, an actor who also got his break because of his father, Sivakumar sir. And yet, his path to stardom was carved by his work. After that initial launch, every actor has to prove their talent and work hard to get their next offer, especially in Telugu and Tamil cinema."

She added that in regional cinema ones background stops being an influence on an actor after their debut. She however added that she did not know if it was same in Bollywood.

Shruti Haasan latest release Yaara has been streaming on Zee5 since July 30, 2020. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in lead roles.