Shruti Haasan on Rumours of Critical Health Due to PCOS, Endometriosis: 'It's Challenging, but I'm Fine'

Just a week back, actor Shruti Haasan took to social media and spoke about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. In a long note, Haasan encouraged women dealing with the same ordeal to lead a healthy lifestyle by following an apt fitness routine and a balanced diet. However, it seems that the awareness post has alarmed her online fandom.

The GodFather actor has been receiving concerning calls from her loved ones asking if she’s admitted to a medical facility. To clarify the same, on late Tuesday, Shruti shared a video of herself to debunk all the rumours about her health. Haasan said that she’s completely fine and asserted that her previous post on PCOS and Endometriosis was just meant to send a positive message to women.

In the clip, Haasan suggested that the hormonal changes that she’s experiencing due to PCOS are definitely ‘challenging’ but she is not in a ‘critical’ condition. She stated, “Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind.”

She further added how her awareness post was blown out of proportion and it did not end up imparting the actual message behind the confession. The actress further informed that she also got calls asking if she was admitted to the hospital. “I’m doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern,” she said.

In the previous post, Haasan stated that she has been experiencing the ‘worst hormonal’ imbalances but she refrained from looking at her situation as a fight. The actor opted to battle her bloating and metabolic challenges as a ‘natural movement’ that involves her sleeping well, eating right, and being fit.

