Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Life Post Break-Up With Boyfriend Micheal Corsale

After breaking up with her Los Angeles based boyfriend of two years Micheal Corsale, Shruti Haasan has opened up about life in the moving on phase. In VOOT’s Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, she revealed how she had been in ‘only one’ relationship all her life, which proved to be a ‘very good experience.’

On the show, Shruti was asked how was it falling in love at the beginning of her career to which she replied, "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

Born to Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti has acted in both Tamil and Hindi movies.

Without any regrets, she has taken the whole journey as a learning experience and learnt a lot. "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for," she told IANS earlier.

Micheal Corsale is a London-born theater artist and musician. Fans came to know about their split after Micheal had a posted a picture of them with a caption that read, "This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal.”

Shruti will next be seen in the Hindi movie Power and Tamil film Laabam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.