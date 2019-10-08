Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Life Post Break-Up With Boyfriend Micheal Corsale

Shruti Haasan dated Los Angeles based musician Micheal Corsale for two years before calling it quits. The two continue to be on good terms, according to close friends.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Life Post Break-Up With Boyfriend Micheal Corsale
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

After breaking up with her Los Angeles based boyfriend of two years Micheal Corsale, Shruti Haasan has opened up about life in the moving on phase. In VOOT’s Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, she revealed how she had been in ‘only one’ relationship all her life, which proved to be a ‘very good experience.’

On the show, Shruti was asked how was it falling in love at the beginning of her career to which she replied, "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

Born to Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti has acted in both Tamil and Hindi movies.

Without any regrets, she has taken the whole journey as a learning experience and learnt a lot. "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for," she told IANS earlier.

Micheal Corsale is a London-born theater artist and musician. Fans came to know about their split after Micheal had a posted a picture of them with a caption that read, "This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal.”

View this post on Instagram

This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal 🙏🏽💙

A post shared by Michael Corsale (@themichaelcorsale) on

Shruti will next be seen in the Hindi movie Power and Tamil film Laabam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram