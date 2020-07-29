Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Beauty Standards And Plastic Surgery, Says Her Face Was Described As 'Masculine'

Shruti Haasan, who has been open about getting plastic surgery, talked about beauty standards of the society. In a recent interview, she was asked if actors felt pressurised to look a certain way to which she said even though there was pressure, the decision to go under the knife was hers completely.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shruti opened up about the time when she listened to the pressure and other people's opinions. She said, "As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers. They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western, it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about.”

She further added that even though she does not promote plastic surgery, it is an individual’s choice to opt for it. She said that if other actresses were saying that they had not undergone plastic surgery, they were lying because people's face don't change drastically. She however emphasised that like dying or bleaching one's hair and wearing contact lenses, going under the knife is one's own choice.

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara with Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary. The film will stream on Zee5 from July 30, 2020.