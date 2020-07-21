Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Playing An Older Woman in Yaara

Actress Shruti Haasan says it was fun to prepare for her character in the upcoming film Yaara, as she was playing an older woman for the first time.

Shruti said: "(The story is set) In the seventies and then in the nineties, so it was lovely to jump time frames. The portion of the nineties is when we are playing older versions of our characters."

"This was the first time ever that I would be playing an older woman, so it was fun to prepare myself for that," the actress added.

The film co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30 on ZEE5.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film Gang Story. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.