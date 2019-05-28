English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shruti Haasan Opens Up on Singing for Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Khamoshi
Directed by Chakri Toleti, Khamoshi stars Prabhudheva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in important roles.
Shruti Haasan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a song in Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s forthcoming thriller Khamoshi.
"I've been directed by Prabhudheva sir... I am happy he is a part of the film and what makes it super special is Tamannaah as she is one of my dearest friends. I'm glad to sing in her movie," Shruti said.
The track is reportedly based on the film’s theme. Having started her musical journey as a playback singer in her father Kamal Haasan's popular film Chachi 420 in 1997, Shruti later went on to sing various numbers in multiple languages. As for Bollywood, she is known for singing songs like Joganiyan and Sannata.
Directed by Chakri Toleti, Khamoshi will see Tamannaah in the role of a deaf and mute girl and Prabhudheva as the lead antagonist.
On working with Chakri, Shruti said, "Always happy to lend my voice to songs in films. Chakri is a director I have known for years and he directed the first film I composed music for...So it is special."
Khamoshi is slated to release on June 14. It also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles.
