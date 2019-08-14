Shruti Haasan Pens Heartwarming Note on Dad Kamal Haasan Completing 60 Years in Films

Actor Kamal Haasan has completed sixty years in the film industry. Considered one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry, Haasan has also appeared in many Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, in his long and illustrious career.

He made his debut as a child artist in Kalathoor Kannanmma, released on August 12, 1959. Haasan was 6 years old at that time. He had received much appreciation for his performance and also won the best child actor award for the movie.

In Bollywood, the actor has films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Saagar, Chachi 420 and Sadma, which have sealed his place as a bona fide star in Hindi cinema, too. Besides acting, Haasan has also directed, produced and written multiple movies, including Hey Ram and Vishwaroopam.

On completion of 60 years in the film industry, his elder daughter Shruti Haasan penned a heartwarming post for her Bapuji. Sharing it on Instagram, Shruti wrote, "Dear Bapuji, 60 years in the world of acting, you make us proud and inspire so many of us to look to the stories you have shared with us for inspiration and hope. I decided To share the poster of one of my favourite movies of yours. Brave, beautiful and emotionally challenging. you have dedicated your time and energy to the arts in a way that is nothing short of magnificent !! Always so proud and Here’s to sixty more !!"

Born on November 7, 1954, Haasan has acted in more than 150 films. He has four National Film Awards to his name. Haasan is currently hosting the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.