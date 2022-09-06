Shruti Haasan Proved To Be Lucky For These Actors, Provided Boost to Their Careers

Shruti Haasan kickstarted her career as a child artist with her father’s film Chachi 420. Gradually, she climbed her way to the top in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. The 36-year-old actress has won multiple accolades for her performance in films such as Race Gurram, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu and Srimanthudu. Shruti Haasan has also established her name in the good books of many A-list actors with her acting prowess. She worked with them and became a pivotal reason for the success of those films.

Here’s a list of those actors for whom Shruti worked as a lucky charm.

Ravi Teja

Popularly called Mass Maharaja by fans, Ravi Teja’s career had hit rock bottom at one point in time. He failed to deliver in back-to-back films until Balupu, which was a blockbuster hit. The action comedy film was directed by Gopichandh Malineni, and it starred Shruti opposite Ravi in the lead role. Balupu narrates the story of Ravi, a collection agent who realizes how a couple cheats people for their money.

Ravi Teja’s success streak continued after Balupu was hit. He worked with Shruti Haasan, yet again, in the film Krack, which also performed exceptionally well at the box office. This film was also helmed by Gopichandh Malineni. Krack’s storyline revolves around Potharaju Shankar, a police officer who locks horns with three notorious criminals.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan shared the screen space in the 2016 film Premam which successfully struck a chord with the masses. This coming-of-age romantic drama was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Besides Naga Chaitanya and Shruti, the Telugu film also starred Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Venkatesh and many others. Premam narrates the story of a boy whose life changes after crossing paths with three women.

Pawan Kalyan

Shruti Haasan essayed the role of Satyadev Konidel’as (played by Pawan Kalyan) wife in the 2021 film Vakeel Saab. It was the official remake of the hit Bollywood film Pink. The courtroom drama was directed by Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab narrates the story of an alcoholic lawyer, who takes up the case of three girls accused of attempt to murder.

