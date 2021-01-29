Shruti Haasan Reportedly Dating Santanu Hazarika, Doodle Artist from Delhi

Actress Shruti Haasan is rumoured to be dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator from Delhi. The rumours have been buoyed by Santanu's Instagram story that he posted to wish Shruti on her birthday on January 28.

The artist shared a cute picture of him lovingly looking at Shruti as they hugged at the actress' birthday party. Take a look:

A few days back, Shruti had said that she is in love, reported Pinkvilla. This picture from Santanu is being taken as a confirmation.

He was crowned the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 'Doodle Art Competition' and has also worked on independent projects for hip-hop artists like Raftaar and Divine. He quit engineering and began a career in doodling in 2014 during an art competition in South Africa.

They were also spotted walking hand in hand as they headed for a pre-birthday lunch date in Mumbai. The alleged couple was also spotted together at Hyderabad airport recently.

Shruti had called off her long term relationship with musician Michael Corsale in 2019. After the news about their break up went viral, Michale opened up about the same on Twitter. He had tweeted, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have."