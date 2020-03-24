Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses

Actress Shruti Haasan, who returned to Mumbai 10 days ago from London, revealed that all the members of her immediate family are isolating in different houses. While mother Sarika is in Mumbai itself, Kamal and Akshara Haasan have been quarantining in Chennai.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I am used to being by myself. The difficult part is not having the option to go out and the looming fear of what all of this means for us. People have started taking it seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting cancelled. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make.”

Talking about what she is doing in isolation, Shruti said, “I read this quote, ‘If you can’t spend time with yourself, it means you are not good company’. Someone I spoke to today mentioned that they had to meet a friend once in a while. Another person, on the social media, was talking about socialdistancing but with five other people around. It doesn’t work like that. These are educated people who are expected to be more responsible. I have no one at home with me, not even my domestic help. It’s just me and Clara, my cat.”

