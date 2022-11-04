Shruti Haasan Reveals People Call Her ‘Chudail’ Because of Clothes She Wears, Shares How She Responds

Shruti Hassan is an exceptional actress and has definitely taken after her legendary father Kamal Hassan. Her diverse filmography consists of gems like D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Srimanthudu, Balupu and Yevadu to name a few. Apart from being a stellar actress, Shruti is also quite vocal about her views and opinions. As such, when the actress quipped about the boycott culture plaguing Bollywood, she believes taking a step back to evaluate is the way to go because reality is often different from how we perceive it.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress explained, “It’s not just films… I am trying to understand where is this coming from, why this is happening. There are many layers to it. We all need to take a step back and understand why those people are losing it. Nothing what we see is what it appears to be.”

Adding to that, Shruti termed the whole cancel culture as an addage to bullying. She stated, “This is bullying, which is happening. The cancel culture is an extension of bullying, exposing or attacking with a group of people, and exposing or digging up words from the past, whatever. We are seeing it because of the film industry, but people need to realise that the culture online is a representation of what’s happening in the society.”

The Luck actress also quoted examples from her own life in which she has been called ‘chudail (witch) by people. Shruti shared, ““I know we will overcome that. I have, in my own way, represented myself. Everyone is like ‘tu chudail jaise kapde kyun pehenti hai?’ And I respond ‘oh my God, I am a chudail? Appearing like a witch is like the coolest thing for a goth on this planet. To turn it around and make it positive for yourself is important.”

On the professional front, Shruti Hassan would be headlining films like Reddy Garu, Waltair Veerayya and Salaar.

