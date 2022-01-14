Shruti Haasan Reveals People Mistook Her Goth Aesthetic and Called Her ‘Chudail’

Shruti Haasan is one of the actresses who enjoys popularity in B-town as well as the South industry. She has a number of hits under her belt but not many know that Shruti’s first love was not acting, but music. Back then, Shruti was inspired by the goth culture, and she made it look her own. Later, she pursued acting and went on to earn fame in this field. However, recently when the 35-year-old revisited her old images and her goth aesthetics on social media, the actress spotted some negative comments, one being – people addressing her as ‘chudail’ (witch).

Shruti told Pinkvilla that many social media users would get confused by her goth look and resorted to calling her names like ‘vampire’ and ‘chudail’ (witch) online. Shruti shared that when she took a break from acting in an attempt to focus on music, and writing stories in London, she went back to her goth aesthetic pictures. “Some people didn't understand it and said ‘she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail’,” Shruti said. However, the actress added that she never lets all these negative comments bother her, as eventually they all get dried up. Shruti asserted that the goth aesthetic makes her feel powerful, hence she neither gave up on it nor reacted to the trolls.

Shruti took a two-year break from the films and made her come back with the 2020 film Yaara. In 2021, she starred in five different releases across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. For her upcoming project, Salaar, which is a Telugu and Kannada bilingual film, Shruti has been paired opposite actor Prabhas.

During her interview, Shruti also shared how she got her debut film Luck in 2009 by fluke and now, when she looks back at her acting career, it has been rewarding for her.

