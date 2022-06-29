Shruti Haasan Says 'Have No Clue, No Plans' On Being Asked About Her Marriage Plans

Over the years, Shruti Haasan has become the leading lady in Telugu cinema. Apart from the big projects which are in her pipeline, the actress often make headlines for her romantic relationship with visual artist Shantanu Hazarika. In a recent interview, the actress was asked about her marriage plans when she mentioned that she has no clue about the same. “I have no clue. I have no answer for you,” Shruti Haasan told E-Times.

This is not the first time that Shruti Haasan has talked about her marriage plans. Earlier this month, Shruti was questioned about her idea of marriage when she said that the prospect of marriage makes her nervous at the moment. “It’s not something I’d jump at right away,” she had said. She also disputed that her views on marriage had been influenced by her parents’ — Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorce. “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at,” the actress said.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika. The couple started dating each other in 2020 and moved in together in 2021.

On the work front, Shruti will be next seen in Salaar along with Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in 2023. Recently, Shruti Haasan also announced that she has started shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s next with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director of the movie shared a picture with the actress and wrote, “Most talented n favourite Shruti Haasan on sets of NBK107.” The film is being produced by Mythri Movie.

