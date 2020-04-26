MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shruti Haasan Says She Would Neither Stalk Nor Get Stalked by Ex

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan recently participated in a fun session of Q/A on Instagram where she revealed whether she would be stalked by an ex or stalk an ex.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed on social media that she would neither stalk her ex nor be stalked by her ex.

Shruti on Thursday night was playing the "Would you rather" game on Instagram stories where two options were given to her by the automated filter.

The options read: "Stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex."

Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither."

Shruti later shared a video of her "random moments" amid lockdown. The clip is a compilation of how the actress is passing time.

"Isolations diaries - because no one asked for this video log 0f random moments #insomnia#altj #Clara," she captioned the video, where she is seen sleeping, petting her cat, baking and doing the hula hoop among many other activities.

Recently, Shruti joined her father, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in the song "Avirum Anbum", which aims at spreading hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Kamal Haasan has penned and directed the number.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres