Shruti Haasan Says the Thought of Marriage Makes Her Nervous, Reveals She Dated Actors and It Was Terrible

Shruti Haasan dropped off the grid after taking a sabbatical for two years. The actress found herself in London as she recuperated and took a break from her hectic life as a movie star. The star returned home to India in 2020 and has taken part in many endeavours in Indian cinema. In a recent chat with Bombay Times, Shruti talked about her life after her London sabbatical, her professional life as well as her personal life and the idea of marriage.

When asked about her post-sabbatical life, Haasan said, “It is going really well this time around. I feel rejuvenated and energised to take up new challenges. I must say 2022 is looking quite promising. It began with the release of my web show, for which I got immense love and appreciation.” She continued, “With that, I do look forward to taking up more Hindi projects. I have a few South projects, including Salaar with Prabhas, Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Balakrishna. I am also glad about the kind of reception South Indian films are getting today.”

Haasan mentioned that she has been making progress in Bollywood as well and that she wanted to “work across languages and mediums.” She continued, “I moved to Mumbai ever since my parents split. I have been living here for many years. I speak in Hindi with my mother. So, when I consider Mumbai my home and the city considers me its own, then how can someone from the Hindi film industry say things like, “Oh, but you are a South Indian.”

The actor was asked how she reinvented herself during her two-year break in London. She said, “I took off on a path where I aimed to cleanse my mind, body and spirit. I wanted to start from scratch. So, I moved to London. I focused a lot on music. I started writing my own music again and collaborated with music producers. I started performing live and enjoyed doing gigs at my favourite venues.” The actor also mentioned that there were some Indians there who would ask her why wasn’t she performing her film songs. But the actress added that she was on the route of making and presenting her original creations.

“I wanted to test my music, and if it wasn’t good, I knew that I would get an honest response from the audience.” She also revealed, “Now, I am in talks with people, and something interesting is coming up soon with respect to my music projects.”

On the personal front, Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarkia, a visual artist. The two have been involved since 2020. On the same, Hassan revealed that “Santanu and I had some common friends. Our friendship blossomed because of our mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema. People like him are rare. He is very kind and talented. He is a visual artist… an illustrator, and I find his art really inspiring.” She also mentioned, “I have met many people who don’t prioritise kindness and good behaviour, especially in our business. I have dated actors before, and it was terrible. For some actors, it may work. But when it comes to me, I consider myself a creative musician first. I am a bit of an oddball. I love my heavy metal and my dark graphic novels. I have never met anyone in the business who liked the same thing as me. The actor I dated just didn’t get me. It was only after I dated outside the film community was when I started discovering like-minded people.”

When asked about marriage and if she would consider it, Hassan answered, “The thought of marriage makes me nervous at this point. It is something that I wouldn’t jump at right away.”

