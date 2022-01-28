Shruti Haasan Sends 'Big Kiss' to Fans in Emotional Birthday Post: 'I Feel So Celebrated'

Shruti Hassan is celebrating her 36th birthday today. A day before on Thursday, the actor penned down a heartfelt note to thank her fans for all the love and support they have showered over the years. While sharing an early birthday post, she talked about her feelings and learnings from the past. Shruti shared a cute picture of her giving a pouty kiss to her fans with the note. In the picture, she can be seen carrying a casual go-to look with a black t-shirt and a silver chain.

In the note, Shruti wrote, “Big kiss for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti added that she still has a lot to learn, but feels a “sense of balance” has found her. “I have learned from each and everyone I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful," she further said.

The note clearly tells how down-to-earth Shruti is as she appreciates things around her and craves to learn more each day. Being such a successful actress, she wants to have a balance in her life and is thankful to her fans and everyone around her for the support and love they have given to her.

On the work front, Shruti is all set to appear in a Prime Video original series, Bestseller releasing on February 18. She shared the poster of the series on the occasion of her birthday. The show will feature Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bajwa, and Satyajeet Dubey in key roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.