Shruti Haasan Shares Her Character's First Look From Krack, See Here

Shruti Hassan will soon be seen in Krack with Ravi teja. She shared her character's first look from the film on Instagram.

Trending Desk

January 15, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Actress Shruti Haasan, who works for Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi language films, often shares jaw-dropping pictures on social media. Shruti, who was last seen in Hindi romantic-comedy Behen Hogi Teri, which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is making a comeback to the silver screen with Ravi Teja-starrer Krack.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress shared a poster from the upcoming movie. In the poster, Shruti is all decked up in a red saree draped in Maharashtrian style as she rides “Royal Enfield” with “Police” written on it. Sporting a white shirt and veshti, Ravi Teja can be seen sitting behind Shruti holding steel containers.

She captioned the picture, “Happy Sankranthi from the team of KRACK! Here is our new poster”

Ravi too shared the poster on his Instagram account. “Happy Sankranthi! #krack”, he wished his fans.

Happy Sankranthi! #krack

Fans got really excited after the poster was shared. “Missed you in Telugu films! Can’t wait!,” a fan wrote for Shruti.

Another wrote, “Jai Mass Maharaja!”

The upcoming drama is directed by Gopichand Malineni and is slated to release on May this year.

Ravi Teja will also be seen in Disco Raja. The film is directed by Vi Anand and also features actress Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope in pivotal roles.

