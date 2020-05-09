MOVIES

Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Pic from Beach, Says Feels Like a Dream from Another Life

Shruti Haasan shared a throwback photograph of herself at a beach and said that it feels like a dream from another life.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Actress Shruti Haasan shared a throwback photograph of herself at a beach and said that it feels like a dream from another life.

Shruti, daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of herself on a beach in Portugal.

On the throwback image, she wrote: "Me on a beach in Portugal. Feels like a dream from another life."

Recently, Shruti played the "Would you rather" game on Instagram Stories where two options were given to her by the automated filter.

The options given to her read, would she rather "stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex."

Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither."

A while back, Shruti joined her father Kamal Haasan in the song "Avirum anbum", which aims at spreading hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Kamal Haasan had penned and directed the number.

