Shruti Haasan Talks About Insensitive Celebrity Behaviour During Pandemic

Actor Shruti Haasan has always been someone who walks the talk. She never flinches from expressing her thought whether it is the debate on nepotism, plastic surgery, mental health or body shaming. Recently, the actress talked about the insensitive celebrity behaviour and how people who are famous should use it to facilitate a change, even if it’s in the smallest way, especially during the pandemic.

The actress shared a post on Instagram quoting her words from an interview with GoodTimes. The post read, “I am not a fan of the word famous, but it entails that people pay attention to you. So, if you are given that opportunity and if you can use it, you must even in the smallest way.” This was in response to the question in which she was asked to comment on the insensitive celebrities’ behaviour, especially during the time when the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19.

While talking about celebrities posting their pictures on social media from their vacations in exotic locations, the actress said it is great to communicate, spread joy and positivity,“but there is a thin line about what is joyous to you and what is not to somebody else in a time that is not joyous to them. There is a thin line of sensitivity that we have to maintain.”

She also talked about celebrities who are not coming forward to help in the dire situation or usetheir star status to spread awareness or re-sharing information regarding Covid-19. She opened that even if she doesn’t like the word ‘famous’. But it entails that people pay attention to them. They listen to them and if they can use their star status, they must use it to spread awareness regarding Covid-19 among the masses.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Tamil anthology film, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Next, she will feature in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2020 Hindi crime drama, Yaara. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. It is an official remake of the 2011 French film A Gang Story.

