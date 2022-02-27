Shruti Haasan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'I'm on the Mend'

Actress Shruti Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 and took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to inform her fans and followers of the same. She shared a note that read, “Hi everyone, A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon. Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

Her friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. Actress Sophie Choudhary wrote, “Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you ❤️," while Namrata Shirodkar said, “Big kiss ! Get well soon ."

Siddharth Malhotra, who was the producer of her debut web series Bestseller, also wished her a speedy recovery. His comment read, “Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon "

Her debut web series Bestseller was released on Prime Video recently.

Talking about Shruti to News18.com, Siddharth had said, “I have always been fond of her as an actor. We approached her and the script did the job. And what I actually loved, this is one thing we have never brought up in any other interview, is that the first thing she asked me was not who her co-stars are but who the technicians are. It’s such a delight when an actor asks who is the DoP or who is doing the camera, who is doing the music. She never once asked me anything about her co-stars and you will never hear this from any actor. They never ask who are the technicians!"

Shruti’s father, superstar Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for coronavirus last year.

