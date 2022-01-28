Shruti Haasan Turns 36: Some Lesser Known Facts About Actor

The conventional belief is that it’s easier for star kids to make it to films. While that’s something the sons and daughters of Bollywood and Tollywood superstars have accepted, it’s not always a cakewalk. Shruti Haasan, for instance, is the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, but she has had her fair share of struggle before she made it big in the industry.

The diva never gave up and rose to prominence after a series of successful films in the south. Shruti is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Let us have a look at her journey in cinema.

Shruti made her Bollywood debut long ago as a child artist with the film Chachi 420, which starred her father Kamal Haasan, She then sang a song for the film Hey Ram. She was next seen playing Ayesha in the film Luck. The film wasn’t much of a commercial success. Her film Dil To Baccha Hai Ji also met with a similar fate.

Shruti also worked as a playback singer for films 7 Aum Arivu and Oh My friend. Here’s one of her songs from 7 Aum Arivu. The song is titled, Yellae Lama.

This song titled Sri Chaitanya Junior College was a huge hit with its peppy tune and lyrics. Shruti Hasan lent her soulful voice to the song. The picturisation of this song is beautiful, with wonderful on-screen chemistry between Siddharth and Shruti.

Shruti was paired with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar and was loved by the audience. Shruti also did two films in different languages with the same title. The film was titled Ramaiya Vastavaiya in Hindi and Ramayya Vastavayya in Telugu. She has also won Filmfare and SIIMA awards for her performance in the film Race Gurram.

