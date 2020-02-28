Shruti Haasan Undergoes Plastic Surgery, Shuts Down Trolls Saying Not Ashamed to Admit

While it is all glitz and glamour on the front, an actress' life is not easy. From hectic shooting schedules to strict diets to maintaining a work-life balance, an artist has to do a lot in the backdrop. Likewise, they have to do a number of things to look a certain way. Recently, actress Shruti Haasan was incessantly trolled for having gone under the knife.

However, with an empowering post, the actress has hit back at the trolls for criticising and body-shaming her. For the lengthy post, the actress shared a collage and admitted to undergoing plastic surgery saying that this is how she “chooses to live.”

"So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey," she wrote.

Asking people to spread love she added, "No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)."

The actress recently made headlines, when she announced breaking up with her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale. Corsale announced the news on Twitter, saying that Shruti will always be her "best mate."

Later, on VOOT’s Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, she revealed how she had been in ‘only one’ relationship all her life, which proved to be a ‘very good experience.’

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in the Hindi movie Power and Tamil film Laabam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

