Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi to Work Together for the First Time in Tamil Film Laabam

Started work on an exciting new project today !!! pic.twitter.com/gnba8jvSzs — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 22, 2019

Actors Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are slated to work together for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film Laabam, which had its official launch ceremony on Monday in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu.The film marks the first Tamil outing in two years for Shruti, who was last seen in the 2017 Tamil action drama Singham 3.According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed by National award-winning director SP Jananathan, best known for making popular films such as Iyarkai and Purampokku.Laabam’s cast also includes actors Kalaiarasan and Jagapathi Babu.Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has earlier made films like Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai, in association with 7 CS Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.Meanwhile, Vijay currently has his hands full with about half a dozen projects that he is working on. Last seen as a transwoman in Super Deluxe, he is awaiting the release of his Tamil action film Sindhubaadh. Directed by Arun Kumar and also starring Vivek Prasanna and Anjali, it is slated to release on May 16.Vijay will also star in Seenu Ramaswamy’s Tamil film Mamanithan but as of now he is shooting for a yet-untitled project with director Vijay Chander.